8th Grader Hits Full Court Buzzer Beater For The Win!

December 8, 2022 2:05AM AKST
What a Hail Mary for the books!

Eighth-grade basketball player Cooper Thorson’s team, Milton Pope in Illinois, was down by 10 points at halftime and fought back to within 2 with 3 seconds left. It was going to take a miracle as they were at the opposite end of the court. Thorson gets the rebound and literally roundhouse catapults it from way over half court to sink it at the buzzer for the win!

 

#FeelGood #HailMary #buzzerbeater

