911 call, text hint at confrontation days before Arbery shot
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The owner of a house under construction that played a role in the deadly shooting of a black man in Georgia says nothing was stolen from the house. The two white men charged with murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting had said they thought he was a burglar, so they chased him in their pickup truck in a neighborhood near Brunswick, Georgia. A statement Wednesday from an attorney for the home’s owner, Larry English, says nothing was taken from the house. Gregory and Travis McMichael were charged after a video of the Feb. 23 shooting sparked a nationwide outcry.