KWHL KWHL Logo

98 Degrees On 25th Anniversary Tour

September 20, 2023 8:32AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

98 Degrees is heading out on a 25th Anniversary tour, but you may not have known because everybody has been talking about a certain OTHER boy band getting back together LOL!

Even though it was for only one song. And in a recent interview, Nick Lachey said Justin Timberlake and company STOLE THEIR THUNDER. He was kidding, of course.  And his brother Drew added, quote, “When one succeeds, we all succeed.”

That OTHER band is teasing an album and tour tho..

FULL STORY HERE

Recently Played

Victorious (ft. Dorothy)Nita Strauss
1:37am
MeglomaniacIncubus
1:32am
Selling The DramaLive
1:29am
The Sound Of MadnessShinedown
1:24am
Shot In The DarkOzzy Osbourne
1:20am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Oktoberfest is Coming to the Egan Center!
2

Biden administration cancels remaining oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic Refuge
3

Danny Masterson Sentenced To 30 Years To Life For Rape
4

Jimmy Fallon Accused Of Creating A “Toxic Workplace”
5

Supporters of effort to repeal ranked voting in Alaska violated rules, report finds