Boy band 98 Degrees says they are taking a cue from Taylor Swift in getting back in the studio to re-record their biggest hits. Jeff Timmons says “We’re gonna re-record five of our classic hits in kind of the re-record/get-your-masters-back move. And then we’re also gonna have five new songs as well.” To refresh your memory…they had these bangers!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzTNsFcbdmI