‘A bullet train’: Virus peak may come soon, swamp hospitals

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has sounded his most dire warning yet about the coronavirus pandemic. He said Tuesday the infection rate in New York is accelerating and the state could be two to three weeks away from a crisis that sees 40,000 people in intensive care. Such a surge would swamp hospitals, which now have just 3,000 intensive care unit beds in the entire state. Cuomo said the rate of new infections is doubling about every three days. Johns Hopkins University data shows there have been more than 23,000 positive cases in New York state.