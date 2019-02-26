A Chris Cornell Documentary is in the Works. Plus all the best Performances from the Chris Cornell Tribute show.

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 27: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been processed using digital filters) Singer/Songwriter Chris Cornell performs at The Ryman Auditorium on October 27, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

A new documentary film centered on the life of Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell is in the works.

The film will be produced by Cornell’s widow, Vicky, along with Brad Pitt and Peter Berg’s Film 45 production company, which focuses on non-scripted entertainment and branded content.

In January, Vicky Cornell and a number of the grunge icon’s fellow musicians, including Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament, threw a benefit concert, “I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell” at the Forum in Los Angeles. Guest performers included Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, Metallica, Brandi Carlile and Chris Stapleton. Pitt also made an appearance.

Here are some of those performances from that night.