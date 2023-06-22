KWHL KWHL Logo

A Documentary Is Set To Air In The UK About The Missing Submersible

June 22, 2023 6:34AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

The search is still ongoing as the world waits to see if the missing “Titanic” submersible is found with the 5 people on board, yet a documentary is already set to air in the UK.

The documentary will chronicle the story on UK’s Channel 5 called Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea. It airs today (Thursday) going beyond what’s been reported about the voyage of the Titan submersible, looking at everything from the “exploration itself, to the rise of extreme tourism, to the rescue attempts, but above all it will tell a very human story that has captured the nation which is about 5 people…” ITN’s managing director of content, Ian Rumsey, said in a statement. “Our expertise and heritage in fast-turnaround documentaries and reputation for responsible filmmaking means we always treat such stories with great sensitivity.”

Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea airs on Channel 5 on Thursday, June 22, at 7 p.m. local time.

