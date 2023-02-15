KWHL KWHL Logo

A Fourth “Spider-Man” Movie Is Confirmed With Tom Holland

February 15, 2023 6:19AM AKST
A Fourth "Spider-Man" Movie Is Confirmed With Tom Holland

Marvel president Kevin Feige made it official saying Spider-Man 4 is a go with Tom Holland back in the spidey suit. ‘All I will say is that we have the story. We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.’

So yeah…they are just making up the story so we’ll let you know when they figure it out!! Holland first showed up as Spider-Man in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War before taking the lead in 2017’s Spider-Man: HomecomingSince then, he’s been in multiple MCU projects and two other Spider-Man films: 2019’s Far from Home and 2021’s No Way Home.

