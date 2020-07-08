      Weather Alert

`A hot mess’: Americans face testing delays as virus surges

Jul 8, 2020 @ 10:01am

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER and SOPHIA TULP Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four months, 3 million confirmed infections and over 130,000 deaths into the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, Americans confronted with an alarming resurgence of the scourge are facing long lines at testing sites and going a week or more without receiving a diagnosis. Some sites are running out of kits as testing is ramped up. The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus has hit 3 million, according to the count kept by Johns Hopkins University. But U.S. health officials say the real number of infections is probably 10 times higher, or close to 10% of the population.

