A Musical About Gwyneth Paltrow’s Ski Accident Trial Opens Next Month

November 16, 2023 5:58AM AKST
Somebody made a musical adaptation of Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial stemming from a 2016 collision with a retired optometrist.  You might be thinking, what in the world??? Well…it’s satire and comes from Awkward Productions, the group behind Diana: The Untold & Untrue Story.

It’s called Gwyneth Goes Skiing and it will open in London next month. The synopsis about the show sounds pretty funny: “She’s the Goop-founding, door-sliding, Shakespeare-in-loving, consciously uncoupling Hollywood superstar. He’s a retired optometrist from Utah. In 2016, they went skiing. On the slopes of Deer Valley, their worlds collided, and so did they — literally. Ouch. Seven years later in 2023, they went to court. Double ouch. This is their story. Kind of. Not really.”

 

 

The jury ended up siding with Gwyneth and awarded her $1.

Do you think Gwyneth will go??

