A Musical About Gwyneth Paltrow’s Ski Accident Trial Opens Next Month
Somebody made a musical adaptation of Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial stemming from a 2016 collision with a retired optometrist. You might be thinking, what in the world??? Well…it’s satire and comes from Awkward Productions, the group behind Diana: The Untold & Untrue Story.
It’s called Gwyneth Goes Skiing and it will open in London next month. The synopsis about the show sounds pretty funny: “She’s the Goop-founding, door-sliding, Shakespeare-in-loving, consciously uncoupling Hollywood superstar. He’s a retired optometrist from Utah. In 2016, they went skiing. On the slopes of Deer Valley, their worlds collided, and so did they — literally. Ouch. Seven years later in 2023, they went to court. Double ouch. This is their story. Kind of. Not really.”
View this post on Instagram
The jury ended up siding with Gwyneth and awarded her $1.
Somebody made a musical adaptation of Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial stemming from a 2016 collision with a retired optometrist.
Do you think Gwyneth will go??