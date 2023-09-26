KWHL KWHL Logo

A Reboot of “The Office” Is In The Works

September 26, 2023 7:02AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

With the 5-month writer’s strike finally nearing an end, you’re about to get inundated with a backlog of announcements about new projects coming at you.  One of those is a potential revival of The OfficePuck News reported yesterday that series executive producer and co-creator Greg Daniels will be back to lead the project. Not many other details are known, but Daniels previously said he came up with the idea of mixing old and new cast members working out of the same Dunder Mifflin office in Scranton.

There’s hesitation though, because he said, “It was such a perfect thing that I would hesitate to open it up. We got the chance to end it the way we wanted to end it…..My biggest concern would be disappointing the fans.”  That concern seems to be valid as some fans aren’t happy to hear this might be a thing.

Recently Played

Getting Away With MurderPapa Roach
11:50pm
My Own Worst EnemyLit
11:42pm
LostBring Me The Horizon
11:39pm
Heaven KnowsThe Pretty Reckless
11:35pm
Trippin On A Hole...Stone Temple Pilots
11:32pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Alaska lawmaker’s husband was flying meat from hunting camp when crash occurred, authorities say
2

Husband of US Rep. Mary Peltola dies in an airplane crash in Alaska
3

Supporters of effort to repeal ranked voting in Alaska violated rules, report finds
4

Broadway Understudy Gets The Call Up Midflight…Then Magic Happens
5

Matthew McConaughey Wrote A Children’s Book