A Reboot of “The Office” Is In The Works

With the 5-month writer’s strike finally nearing an end, you’re about to get inundated with a backlog of announcements about new projects coming at you. One of those is a potential revival of The Office. Puck News reported yesterday that series executive producer and co-creator Greg Daniels will be back to lead the project. Not many other details are known, but Daniels previously said he came up with the idea of mixing old and new cast members working out of the same Dunder Mifflin office in Scranton.

There’s hesitation though, because he said, “It was such a perfect thing that I would hesitate to open it up. We got the chance to end it the way we wanted to end it…..My biggest concern would be disappointing the fans.” That concern seems to be valid as some fans aren’t happy to hear this might be a thing.