      Weather Alert

A Record 4.5 Million Americans Quit Their Jobs In November

Jan 4, 2022 @ 7:10am

WASHINGTON (AP) – A record 4.5 million American workers quit their jobs in November, a sign of confidence and more evidence that the U.S. job market is bouncing back strongly from last year’s coronavirus recession.

The Labor Department also reported Tuesday that employers posted 10.6 million job openings in November, down from 11.1 million in October but still high by historical standards.

In its monthly Jobs Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) the Labor Department also reported that employers hired 6.7 million people in November, up from 6.5 million in October.

#Trending
American Icon Betty White Dies At The Age Of 99
Ghislaine Maxwell Convicted In Epstein Sex Abuse Case
Authorities: Guardians killed Alaska boy after mom’s death
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, Dies At 99
It's Crazy Out In The Valley. (Video)
Pro Football News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On