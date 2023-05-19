A Tik Tok Influencer Surprised A Widowed Mom Working On Mother’s Day

This is such a great story! A woman named Linita Edge (she goes by ‘Edge’) works traffic control for the Detroit Tigers games, and just got a huge surprise Mother’s Day weekend from a Tik Tok influencer. Zachary goes by @mdmotivator and has 16 million followers! He surprised her by getting permission from her supervisor to take the day off and actually go to the Tigers game!

Plus…he gave her $500 AND started a GoFundMe that swelled to over $50,000! She was invited back to the next game where she was surprised with a huge check on the field! Edge recently lost her husband so the timing couldn’t be better for her and her two kids. Detroit Tigers said Edge will receive pizza from Little Caesar’s for a year, a spa day at MotorCity Casino Hotel and a suite night at the Fox Theatre. So many comments on the original videos prove she’s pretty special with many saying she’s their favorite crossing guard. Here are the original viral videos!