A ‘Twilight’ Series Is In The Works

The Twilight Saga is getting worked into a TV series, but it’s in the development stage. No streaming platforms or networks are attached as of yet. Sources says the script writer is working with Lionsgate TV to figure out the direction it will take. They are figuring out if it will be a remake of Stephanie Meyer’s books or an offshoot of the original story. Meyer is said to be involved.

The film franchise took in more than $3.4 billion worldwide. HBO Max just announced they are working on a decade-long series with the Harry Potter series.