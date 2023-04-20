KWHL KWHL Logo

A ‘Twilight’ Series Is In The Works

April 20, 2023 8:09AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

The Twilight Saga is getting worked into a TV series, but it’s in the development stage. No streaming platforms or networks are attached as of yet.  Sources says the script writer is working with Lionsgate TV to figure out the direction it will take. They are figuring out if it will be a remake of Stephanie Meyer’s books or an offshoot of the original story. Meyer is said to be involved.

The film franchise took in more than $3.4 billion worldwide. HBO Max just announced they are working on a decade-long series with the Harry Potter series.

Recently Played

Dead Dont DieShinedown|
8:13am
Hot For TeacherVan Halen|
7:45am
Hole In The SkyDelmag|
7:14am
Livin After MidnightJudas Priest|
6:13am
Change (in The House Of Flies)Deftones|
5:58am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

660-mile rescue flight highlights Alaska’s unique challenges
2

Family of Czech billionaire sues over Alaska crash death
3

Moose feasts on lobby plants in Alaska hospital building
4

Ash from Russian volcano prompts Alaska flight cancellations
5

Denzel Washington Tours 5,000th Boys & Girls Club Location In Illinois