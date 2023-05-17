KWHL KWHL Logo

ABC Confirms “The Golden Bachelor”

May 17, 2023 7:47AM AKDT
Yep…they’re going there. The next evolution in the Bachelor universe is called The Golden Bachelor and yes, it will follow their typical formula of one man picking from a house of women. ABC says one “hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life.” The women will be in the same boat — with a life full of family and stories to tell.

The Golden Bachelor will premiere this fall but no word yet on who was cast as the one handing out the roses.

