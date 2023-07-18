KWHL KWHL Logo

ABC’s “Golden Bachelor” Is From Indiana

July 18, 2023 9:04AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

71-year-old Indiana native Gerry Turner will hand out roses looking for love on ABC at their “Golden Bachelor”!  It’s never too late for love!!  Turner is a retired restaurateur, lives on a lake in Indiana and will pick from ladies 65-years-old and older. He was married for 43 years to his high school sweetheart, Toni, who suddenly fell ill and died in 2017. He has two daughters and two granddaughters.

As the promo states…”his DMs have postage…he gets the Early Bird Special any time he wants…if you call him, he’ll answer the phone! Florida wants to move to him!!”  LOL

Airs this Fall!

