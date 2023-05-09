Abel Tesfaye Wants To Move On From The Weeknd

Could this be the end of The Weeknd? Should we start saying “The Artist Formerly Known As The Weeknd?” Absolutely not — that’s a very long name.

But also, it’s not final. However, Abel Tesfaye, AKA The Weeknd, is inching toward an identity update if you will.

He told W Magazine this:

It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter. I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn.

Abel (since we might be calling him that now) has already changed him Instagram byline to read “Abel Tesfaye.” His new show “The Idol”