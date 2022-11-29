KWHL KWHL Logo

Accidental Text Friends Spend 7th Thanksgiving Together

November 29, 2022 3:30AM AKST
It’s a text that led to a tradition! We all love getting the update on these two every year, and their friendship is going strong!  Wanda Dench accidentally texted Jamal Hinton thinking it was her grandson, and he took her up on the invitation.  That was 2016 and they’ve been keeping it up ever since! Netflix is even making a movie about their story called “The Thanksgiving Text”!

They talked to the Today show about their friendship has grown over the past seven years.

