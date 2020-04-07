      Weather Alert

ACLU seeks release of federal prison inmates where 5 died

Apr 6, 2020 @ 4:41pm

A new class-action lawsuit demands the release of hundreds of high-risk inmates at a federal prison in Louisiana where the coronavirus has claimed the lives of five prisoners and infected nearly two dozen others. The American Civil Liberties Union says authorities are not acting quickly enough to release medically vulnerable prisoners to home confinement. A coronavirus outbreak at the low-security facility already has killed five inmates and infected nearly two dozen others. The federal Bureau of Prisons declined to comment. The lawsuit says Attorney General William Barr’s instructions to federal prisons last week did not offer specific details or a timeline.

#Trending
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams
Things Are Looking Up. New Study Shows Alaska is the Least Social State!
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
News from KFQD