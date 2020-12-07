      Weather Alert

Acting Anchorage mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Dec 6, 2020 @ 5:00pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19. Her office made the announcement Sunday. Quinn-Davidson felt cold-like symptoms beginning Nov. 29 and isolated at home until taking a test the next day. That test and another she took came back negative, but a third test  came back Saturday as positive. She is experiencing mild symptoms. The acting mayor she’s she will continue to isolate at home as directed by her health care provider. Her wife, Dr. Stephanie Quinn-Davidson, has tested negative and is not experiencing symptoms.

 

#Trending
Spend the Evening Watching an Alice in Chains Tribute
Alaska man charged in the shooting deaths of aunt, 3 cousins
House Votes To Decriminalize Marijuana Federally
4 people thought missing in Haines landslide found safe
Fugitive is killed, 2 US marshals shot in Bronx gunfight