Actor James Caan Dead At 82

Jul 7, 2022 @ 9:22am

LOS ANGELES, Ca. – Actor James Caan is dead at the age of 82.

He’s best known for his roles in classic films like “The Godfather” and “Misery.” T

he actor’s family posted on his Twitter that he died Wednesday evening.

 

Friday, July 8th, 2022
