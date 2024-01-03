Actor Tom Wilkinson Dies At 75

British actor Tom Wilkinson, from films including The Full Monty, Shakespeare In Love, Batman Begins and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, died Saturday in the U.K. He was 75 years old.

His family released a statement to the BBC saying, “It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30. His wife and family were with him.” Wilkinson played the evil British ambassador in “Rush Hour,” and starred in “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” He also had roles in “The Green Hornet,” “Batman Begins,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” and “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.”