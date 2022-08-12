KWHL KWHL Logo
Actress Anne Heche Taken Off Life Support One Week After Crash

August 12, 2022 12:26PM AKDT
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Representatives for actress Anne Heche say she was taken off life support on Friday.

The 53-year-old was declared dead once her brain stopped functioning one week after she was critically injured in a car crash in Los Angeles.

Heche’s vehicle crashed into a home before her car burst into flames.  Police found traces of cocaine and fentanyl in her blood.

Per her wishes, Heche’s organs were harvested.

“We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” said her reps.

Heche first came to prominence with her Emmy-winning role on “Another World.”

