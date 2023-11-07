Actress Revealed Matthew Perry Changed A Key “Friends” Story Line

This is such a cool behind-the-scenes story about how dedicated Matthew Perry was to his character on “Friends”, Chandler.

Actress Lisa Cash shared this story with TMZ about a story line that may have altered the entire outcome for Chandler and Monica. “The scene was Chandler and Monica [Courtney Cox] were arguing in Vegas about Monica having lunch with [ex-boyfriend] Richard [Tom Selleck],” “And in our script, Chandler goes up to the hotel room and orders room service and I bring it up as a hotel worker … And we end up talking and laughing and connecting and Chandler ends up cheating on Monica with my character.” Cash said, “We had rehearsed it. And the day before we were supposed to shoot it in front of a live audience, I was told that [Perry] went to the writers and said the fans will never forgive [Chandler] for cheating on Monica.”

What do you think? Was he right? Before you answer, it’s YES because we wouldn’t have had this magic!!