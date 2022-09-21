Adam Levine Admits He “Crossed The Line” As More Accusers Come Forward

Adam Levine posted a statement on social media saying he “crossed the line” with “flirty messages at a regrettable time in my life.” Though he denies having an affair.

Instagram model Sumner Stroh went viral on Monday with a TikTok video claiming she had an affair with Levine sometime last year. “I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” Stroh said. “At the time, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited.” She included alleged screenshots of flirty DM chats with Levine. In one, he asked if Stroh would be ok with him naming his third baby Sumner if it was a boy.

More of his statement said: “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he said. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate.” A source told People that Levine “is committed to Behati and wants to make things work,” but by last night 4 other women had come forward with their own flirty messages from him. One of the women was his yoga teacher from 2007 to 2010 (before he was married to Behati, but dating someone named Becky).