Adam Levine And Will Smith Are Among The Most-Searched People Of The Year

Can you guess why?

Google is released it’s most-searched people, songs, stories and events of the year. Adam Levine was accused of sliding into the DM’s of several women this year. And wasn’t there something that happened at the Oscars involving Will Smith’s hand and Chris Rock’s face? Scandal seems to be the formula for Google users.

Other musicians that people looked up include Mary J. Blige, Lil Tjay, Kendrick Lamar and Migos for the rest of the top five. For people in general, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard both made the top five, as their defamation trial dominated the news.

As far as songs, the Encanto hit, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” topped the list. The film’s “Surface Pressure” followed, and the TikTok-viral track “Jiggle Jiggle” by Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux. Rounding out the top five are Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ collaboration, “Unholy,” and Harry Styles’ Harry’s House smash, “As It Was.” “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” also came in at No. 3 on the year’s top trends on Google’s “Hum to Search” feature.