Adam Sandler To Receive The People’s Icon Award At People’s Choice Awards

February 1, 2024 6:56AM AKST
Adam Sandler will now walk a path paved by the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Melissa McCarthy, Halle Berry, Jennifer Aniston and Ryan Reynolds as the next recipient of the People’s Icon Award at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

He will add that to his nine People’s Choice Awards, six MTV Movie Awards and 12 Kids’ Choice Awards. A statement from Jen Neal, executive vice president, live events and specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment said: “Adam Sandler has been a fixture in the industry for decades, entertaining us since he got his start on Saturday Night Live more than 30 years ago.” “From Billy Madison to Mr. Deeds, his unforgettable characters have endured the test of time and left their mark on audiences for generations. We’re excited to honor him with this year’s People’s Icon Award.”

