Adele And Ed Sheeran Turn Down King Charles For Coronation

February 21, 2023 1:04PM AKST
King Charles III had Adele and Ed Sheeran at the top of his wish list of performers for his coronation celebration May 7th. Unfortunately, he’s getting turned down for both. Sheeran has a scheduling conflict, but Adele does not and didn’t give a reason she declined.  A source said the King “was very keen that they were a part of the concert”.  The Brits are planning a three day celebration and yes, the Sussexes have been invited (Harry and Meghan).

Other names tossed out there include Lionel Richie, the Spice Girls and possibly Harry Styles.

 

MORE HERE

