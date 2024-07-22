CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 20: Adele attends the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Adele Enjoys Team USA Basketball Game With Partner Rich Paul In London Amid Talks She ‘Is Moving Back To The UK’

Adele was spotted at a Team USA basketball game in London’s O2 Arena with her partner, Rich Paul. The singer, who recently announced a break from music, was seen wearing an oversized orange shirt and black trousers.

Despite rumors of her moving back to the UK, Adele currently resides in the US but plans to return to Britain after her Las Vegas residency ends in November. She has confirmed that she has no plans to make new music at this time.

What do you think Adele will do if you move back to the UK? Do you think she’s planning on expanding her family?