Adele Is NOT Married Despite Calling Herself A “Wife”

Adele and Rich Paul have sent the rumor mill into overdrive by referring to each other as “husband and wife”. But no, they haven’t made it legal just yet. Adele likes the security of the terms and marriage is the end game. Insiders say at this point it would just be a ceremony as they already live and act like a married couple.

Adele and Paul were first seen together at an NBA game in July of 2021 and were Instagram official two months later. She has also dropped nuggets about their life to audiences during her Las Vegas residency, saying she’s hoping to have more kids soon.