KWHL KWHL Logo

Adele Is NOT Married Despite Calling Herself A “Wife”

October 5, 2023 6:08AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Adele and Rich Paul have sent the rumor mill into overdrive by referring to each other as “husband and wife”. But no, they haven’t made it legal just yet. Adele likes the security of the terms and marriage is the end game. Insiders say at this point it would just be a ceremony as they already live and act like a married couple.

Adele and Paul were first seen together at an NBA game in July of 2021 and were Instagram official two months later. She has also dropped nuggets about their life to audiences during her Las Vegas residency, saying she’s hoping to have more kids soon.

Recently Played

Cant StopRed Hot Chili Peppers
5:59pm
All Within My HandsMetallica
5:48pm
Big MeFoo Fighters
5:46pm
OutsideStaind
5:41pm
A Warriors CallVolbeat
5:37pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

2023 Fall Cash Contest Rules
2

Plane that crashed, killing Rep. Peltola’s husband, had over 500 pounds of meat and antlers on board
3

National Ice Cream Cone Day
4

Broadway Understudy Gets The Call Up Midflight…Then Magic Happens
5

Alaska man charged with threats against Florida sheriff who spoke against antisemitic activity