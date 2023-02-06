KWHL KWHL Logo

Adele Moved To Tears From What A Fan In The Audience Showed Her

February 6, 2023 6:40AM AKST
Adele took a moment during her Las Vegas residency, ‘Weekends With Adele,’ to share her condolences with a man in the audience who was sharing a photo of his late wife with her. It moved her to tears!

After she got done singing “When We Were Young”, she explains what she saw from the stage. She says, “there is a man holding his phone up…I think that’s his wife on his phone and I don’t think she’s here and it’s really big with me. And I’m just so sorry…” She says, “I see these little pockets of people’s lives when I walk through and it’s just so beautiful.”

