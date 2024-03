Adele announced on Instagram last night that she has to push back her March dates of her Las Vegas residency thanks to an unspecified illness.

Her doctor has recommended that she rest, so “the remaining five weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date.” Adele ended with a message to fans. “I love you, I’ll miss you like mad and I’m sorry for the inconvenience.”