Adele Stops Show To Defend Fan Harassed By Security

Adele stopped her show in Las Vegas this weekend when she noticed a fan had been confronted by security a lot during the show. Video shows the singer pausing ‘Water Under The Bridge’ say, “What is going on with that young fan there who’s being bothered so much since I’ve been on for standing up. What’s going on with him?” she said, addressing security. “Why are you bothering him? Can you leave him alone please?

” The staff member must have obeyed, because Adele then told the fan: “They won’t bother you again, my darling. You enjoy the show.” Sorry guys,” She explained to the crows what she saw: “He’s been bothered for the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He’s here to have fun, alright? All of you are here to have fun.”