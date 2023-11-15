KWHL KWHL Logo

Adele Venturing Into Her Own Line of Makeup And Beauty Products

November 15, 2023 9:08AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

Adele is following in the footsteps of other musicians like Rihanna (Fenty Beauty), Selena Gomez (Rare Beauty), Ariana Grande (REM Beauty), Jennifer Lopez (JLo Beauty), and Halsey (about Face and af94) jumping into the realm of makeup and beauty products. She reportedly filed paperwork last week to trademark a new company called The Shelbourne Collective Limited. Upon approval, she can then create and launch her own makeup and beauty products.

 

The Mirror claims the potential products will include eyeshadows and eyeliner meant to help fans recreate Adele’s signature winged eyeliner look. She can also branch out into creams, lotions, lipsticks, lip balms, perfumes, jewelry, and watches.

Recently Played

Cemetary Gates (demon Knight Edit)Pantera
12:26am
WerewolfMotionless In White
12:23am
Im AlrightMammoth (wvh)
12:19am
Kryptonite3 Doors Down
12:15am
YouCandlebox
12:10am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Amazing 12-Year-Old Has Found Homes For Nearly 5,000 Dogs
2

Is Daylight Saving Time Going Away? No…And Here’s Why
3

Indigenous men imprisoned for 18 years for Alaska murder settle for $5M after vacated conviction
4

A New Song From The Beatles?
5

Judge in Alaska upholds Biden administration’s approval of the massive Willow oil-drilling project