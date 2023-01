Chris Lindamood and his dog, Nala, have built quite the following on Tik Tok with their adventures and cute videos. She has a little dance he calls “The Stomps” and now…she can add trust-fall to her list of tricks. It took awhile for her to learn it, but once she got it…Chris bought a camera to capture it at night.

She sits up and falls back without looking into his arms and wags that tail. Adorable.