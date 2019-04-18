Advocates call on Alaska school district to address bullying

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Advocates have called on an Alaska school district to do more to protect vulnerable students after a group of boys tried to enter a girls’ restroom at a high school to take photos.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports multiple people testified Tuesday at a school board meeting of the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, criticizing the district’s handling of the bathroom incident.

Superintendent Karen Gaborik said in statement Monday that the North Pole High School boys tried to enter the bathroom after a transgender student had taken a selfie inside the boys’ restroom and shared the photo on social media.

Gaborik said a girl confronted the group and kicked one boy in the groin.

The girl’s mother said her daughter was indefinitely expelled, but they are appealing the punishment.

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com