      Weather Alert

‘Affluenza’ Teen Jailed In Texas For Probation Violation

Jan 2, 2020 @ 1:12pm

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – A Texas man who used “affluenza” as a defense at his trial for killing four people while driving drunk was arrested Thursday for a probation violation. Court records show 22-year-old Ethan Couch was booked into a jail in Fort Worth after he tested positive for the psychoactive compound in marijuana. Couch’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Jail records do not indicated that he has a bond. Couch became know as the “affluenza teen” after a psychologist at his trial said his actions in the 2013 crash were caused by “affluenza,” or irresponsibility due to family wealth.

#Trending
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Traffic Cams
Kayakers Lucky to Survive their trip to Spencer Glacier
News from KFQD
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand