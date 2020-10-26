      Weather Alert

Aggressive bear causes closure of area near Anchorage park

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska wildlife officials have closed a forested area near an Anchorage park because of an aggressive brown bear that may be protecting a carcass. The Anchorage Daily News reported the area near the Abbott Loop Community Park is expected to remain closed through Nov. 5 as a precaution. Fish and Game Biologist Dave Battle says a brown bear charged three times at a man who was walking his dog. The bear’s behavior and birds gathered in the area indicate the bear is likely protecting a moose carcass for long enough to finish eating before hibernating in November.

