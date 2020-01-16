Air ambulance crashes on takeoff from Aleutians airport
By DAN JOLING
Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Officials at a city in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands say an air ambulance crashed while taking off from the municipal airport. Unalaska acting city manager Marjie Veeder in a news release says the LifeMed aircraft with three people on board crashed about 8 a.m. The aircraft ended up in the ocean between the end of the runway and Hog Island in Unalaska Bay. The three people on board were rescued and taken to a local clinic. There was no immediate word on injuries. Unalaska is home to Dutch Harbor, the largest fishing port by volume of seafood landed in the nation.