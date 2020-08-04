Air Force officer hit and killed while cycling northeast of Fairbanks
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Eielson Air Force Base officials say an Air Force officer based in Alaska was hit and killed by a vehicle while he was cycling. The Anchorage Daily News reports Major Michael “Cal” Gentry and two other airmen were on a cycling trip Saturday when Gentry was hit at around 6 a.m. on the Steese Highway northeast of Fairbanks. The base says one of the other airmen was also injured. He was treated at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and released. Details about their injuries and the type of vehicle involved were not immediately available. A spokesman for the air base said the accident investigation is still ongoing.