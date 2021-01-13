      Weather Alert

Airbnb to block, cancel reservations ahead of inauguration

Jan 13, 2021 @ 8:00am

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO AP Retail Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Airbnb says it will be blocking and cancelling all reservations in the Washington, D.C. area during the week of the presidential inauguration. The decision, announced Wednesday, came two days after it said it was reviewing reservations in the area ahead of next week’s presidential inauguration and said it will bar any guests associated with hate groups or violent activity. Airbnb has had a policy of removing guests who are confirmed to be members of hate groups since 2017, when it blocked guests who were headed to a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

 

#Trending
Best Weed PSA EVER!!!!
Alaska Supreme Court rules against Pruitt election challenge
Democrats Plan ‘Lightning’ Trump Impeachment, Want Him Out Now
US ramps up vaccinations to get doses to more Americans
‘Brian did his job’: Family remembers Capitol officer who died