Alaska Airlines says 331 Anchorage employees face job cuts
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Airlines says 331 employees among the company’s workforce in Anchorage may lose their jobs on October 1. Alaska Public Media reports that the company says the Anchorage layoffs are part of company-wide job cuts because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Alaska Airlines said 4,200 workers may be furloughed or laid off across the company beginning in October. Alaska Airlines spokesman Tim Thompson says the 331 workers account for about 26% of the company’s workforce in Anchorage. The airline says the Anchorage jobs being considered for elimination include 135 flight attendants, 76 customer service agents and maintenance technicians and ramp service workers.