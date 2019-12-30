Alaska alert system tracks real-time traffic conditions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –
Alaska transportation officials have launched an updated monitoring system providing drivers real-time road and traffic conditions throughout the state. The Anchorage Daily News reported Friday that the state Department of Transportation has launched the 511 road condition alert system designed to be more user- and mobile-friendly. Department officials say users can set up notifications and alerts on personalized routes, zoom in and out of the map and click on areas to find out more information. Officials say the system can be accessed by calling 511, visiting 511.alaska.gov or downloading the mobile app from Google Play or the App Store.