Alaska allows some businesses to reopen with limitations

Apr 24, 2020 @ 4:35pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska has begun allowing restaurants to resume dine-in service and retail shops and other businesses to reopen, all with limitations, under an initial phase of a plan to restart parts of the economy affected by coronavirus concerns. At least one city, Juneau, asked that business owners wait for local officials to weigh in. Gov. Mike Dunleavy has said health considerations must come first and that officials feel good about the state’s numbers, health care capacity, equipment and ability to track cases. The state has reported fewer than 350 cases of COVID-19, which includes 208 recovered cases, and nine deaths.

