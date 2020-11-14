      Weather Alert

Alaska Anchorage halts hockey season; program likely done

Nov 13, 2020 @ 9:00pm

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alaska Anchorage will not field a men’s hockey team this season, likely ending the Seawolves’ status as an NCAA Division I program. Alaska Anchorage notified the Western Collegiate Hockey Association it’s opting out of this season. It’s part of the university’s decision to halt all indoor winter sports due to health risks and protocol restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Alaska Anchorage announced earlier this year it plans to drop men’s hockey and three other sports programs to save money.

 

