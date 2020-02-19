      Weather Alert

Alaska awards funds for new school, overlooks other sites

Feb 19, 2020 @ 11:44am

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – A school superintendent says Alaska has awarded $34.4 million for construction of a new school while passing over other communities in the same district that also need new facilities. KYUK-AM reported the state awarded the funding to the Lower Kuskokwim School District for a new school building in Eek, with the district adding more than $703,000 for the project. Superintendent Dan Walker says Eek received new school funding over other communities because of its pressing space need, but also because a construction plan had already been made. Eek school’s population has multiplied since the 1980s.

