Alaska awards funds for new school, overlooks other sites
BETHEL, Alaska (AP) – A school superintendent says Alaska has awarded $34.4 million for construction of a new school while passing over other communities in the same district that also need new facilities. KYUK-AM reported the state awarded the funding to the Lower Kuskokwim School District for a new school building in Eek, with the district adding more than $703,000 for the project. Superintendent Dan Walker says Eek received new school funding over other communities because of its pressing space need, but also because a construction plan had already been made. Eek school’s population has multiplied since the 1980s.