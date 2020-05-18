Alaska bald eagle camera returns, eagles watching new eggs
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Anchorage Daily News) — Two bald eagles watching over a pair of eggs in their Alaska nest could be joined by an audience of online viewers who are also eager to see the chicks hatch. The Anchorage Daily News reports that a live camera feed called Kenai Eagle Cam is part of the City of Kenai’s YouTube channel, which is available on the city’s website. The eagle cam first went live in 2017 and attracted millions of views during its first summer online. A spokeswoman says the eggs produced by eagles named Aurora and Redoubt are expected to hatch between May 28 and June 2.