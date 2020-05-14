      Weather Alert

Alaska bill integrating electric utilities signed into law

May 13, 2020 @ 4:43pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska ((Anchorage) Alaska Journal of Commerce) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed legislation that will align multiple railbelt electric utilities. The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported the measure  directs six electric utilities to establish a new organization to plan and manage integrated operations. The effort to maximize the efficiency of the interconnected system in the so-called Railbelt communities connected by the Alaska Railroad is a culmination of more than five years of analysis and negotiations. Regulatory Commission of Alaska Chair Bob Pickett said the law will help provide Railbelt region residents with more reliable and effective power service.

