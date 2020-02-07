Alaska bill proposes renaming road for late Kenai professor
KENAI, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska state legislator has introduced a bill to rename a road to honor a late professor of anthropology at Kenai Peninsula College. The Peninsula Clarion reported the legislation to rename a road in front of the college for Alan Boraas was introduced by Republican Rep. Gary Knopp. Knopp’s sponsor statement proposes that College Road near Soldotna be renamed Alan Boraas Road to honor the impact he had on the Kenai Peninsula. Boraas is credited with locating numerous Denaina heritage and historical sites along the road. The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly passed a resolution supporting the bill.