Alaska bill would cut extra $20M approved for schools

By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has proposed cutting the extra $20 million for schools that lawmakers approved during last year’s legislative session.

Dunleavy’s budget office says that money hasn’t been paid out and the cut is needed to meet other state obligations.

The office says agencies were asked where money might be available to help offset costs of supplemental spending.

Supplemental budgets typically address emergency costs or those not otherwise covered by the budgets passed during the prior session.

Dunleavy on Monday proposed two supplemental bills.

One deals with state operating and capital issues, including Medicaid. The other deals largely with recovery from the magnitude 7.0 earthquake that hit south-central Alaska, including Anchorage, in November.

The disaster bill, which also includes firefighting dollars, seeks $37.3 million in state funds.

